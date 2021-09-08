Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases Shares of 335,678 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 335,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,567,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,541,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,644,000 after acquiring an additional 477,435 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 21,036.7% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 4,469,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,687,000 after acquiring an additional 4,448,846 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,498,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,731,000 after acquiring an additional 945,480 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 196.4% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,255,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 1,489,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,255,000 after acquiring an additional 571,093 shares in the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 1Life Healthcare alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on ONEM. reduced their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered 1Life Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 1Life Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.81.

Shares of ONEM stock opened at $24.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.47 and a beta of 1.29. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.79 and a fifty-two week high of $59.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 4.89.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $120.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.63 million. 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 20.62% and a negative net margin of 22.60%. 1Life Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David P. Kennedy sold 2,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total value of $73,589.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. Kennedy sold 5,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total value of $186,681.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,112 shares of company stock worth $325,276. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

1Life Healthcare Profile

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

Featured Article: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM).

Receive News & Ratings for 1Life Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1Life Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.