Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 7,454 Shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BBL)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its holdings in BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 216,940 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 7,454 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $13,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BBL. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 850.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 950 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Institutional investors own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded BHP Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on BHP Group from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.99.

Shares of BBL opened at $58.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.01. BHP Group has a 12 month low of $37.88 and a 12 month high of $68.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $4.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This is an increase from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.02. This represents a yield of 10.2%. BHP Group’s payout ratio is presently 118.69%.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Plc engages in the exploration, development, production, processing and marketing of minerals, and oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment focuses on exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The Copper segment includes mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, and gold.

