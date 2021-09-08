Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Trims Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 15.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,729 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $4,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Intrust Bank NA increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 14,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 70.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NUE stock opened at $114.76 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $106.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 3.11. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.05 and a fifty-two week high of $128.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.38.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.24 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 26.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 19.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,431 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total transaction of $437,109.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO James D. Frias sold 5,736 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total value of $554,269.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,282,392.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,814 shares of company stock valued at $15,115,839 over the last ninety days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NUE. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Nucor from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Nucor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nucor in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

