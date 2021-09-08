Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Trims Stock Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 299,193 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 12,979 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $11,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 25.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 117,218 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $3,861,000 after buying an additional 23,812 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 27.8% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 15,394 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 3,345 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 20.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 383,700 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $12,635,000 after purchasing an additional 66,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 85.3% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 136,933 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $4,508,000 after purchasing an additional 63,035 shares in the last quarter. 76.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FCX opened at $36.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a market capitalization of $53.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 2.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.05. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.67 and a 1 year high of $46.10.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 88.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Raymond James set a $47.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.30 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.99.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

