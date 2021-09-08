Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 47,555 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 1,303.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,203 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,555 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $4,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Lumentum in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Lumentum by 71.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lumentum in the first quarter worth $50,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Lumentum by 32.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 758 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Lumentum by 114.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lumentum stock opened at $87.99 on Wednesday. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.67 and a 1 year high of $112.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.55. The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.37.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. Lumentum had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 22.80%. The company had revenue of $392.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LITE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet lowered Lumentum from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James upped their price target on Lumentum from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Northland Securities cut their price target on Lumentum from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $104.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.76.

In related news, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 3,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.37, for a total transaction of $271,633.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 9,861 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.86, for a total value of $856,526.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,146 shares of company stock valued at $2,144,141 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Profile

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

