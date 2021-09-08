Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,695 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $3,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,279,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,388,000 after purchasing an additional 14,324 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,425,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 2,833.3% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. 85.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock opened at $133.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.86. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.15 and a twelve month high of $145.97.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.33%.

Several research firms recently commented on J. Citigroup boosted their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. lifted their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.25.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions segments. The company was founded by Joseph J.

