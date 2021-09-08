Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.74 Million Stock Position in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ashland Global were worth $3,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Ashland Global by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Ashland Global by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Ashland Global by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Ashland Global by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Leisure Capital Management grew its position in shares of Ashland Global by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 11,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ashland Global stock opened at $92.54 on Wednesday. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.95 and a 12-month high of $95.96. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.58 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.70 and its 200-day moving average is $88.43.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.07). Ashland Global had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $637.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ASH shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Ashland Global from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Ashland Global from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ashland Global to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded Ashland Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Ashland Global in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ashland Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.50.

Ashland Global Profile

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Specialties; Industrial Specialties; and Other.

