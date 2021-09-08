Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,091 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $4,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $25,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 1,125.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $39,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, GVO Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $88,000.

In other news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total transaction of $195,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,464.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on COLD shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Americold Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.60.

COLD opened at $37.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of -142.92, a P/E/G ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Americold Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $32.94 and a 52 week high of $40.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.02.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.15). Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 2.57% and a negative return on equity of 1.76%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.22%.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within firm’s real estate portfolio.

