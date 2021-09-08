Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) by 55.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 78,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,880 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AMC Entertainment were worth $4,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMC. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in AMC Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $374,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Institutional investors own 24.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMC opened at $47.83 on Wednesday. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $1.91 and a one year high of $72.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.33.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $444.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($5.44) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2252.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMC. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Macquarie cut AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $3.70 to $5.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, B. Riley cut AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $10.36.

In related news, CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 45,405 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total value of $1,579,639.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 111,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,872,127. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Locke sold 1,843 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.14, for a total transaction of $107,152.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,357.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,743 shares of company stock valued at $1,838,588 in the last quarter. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the United States Markets and International Markets segments. The United States segment involves in the activity in the U.S. specifically in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, and Washington, DC.

