NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) Receives Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NNGRY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of NN Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of NN Group in a report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of NN Group in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of NN Group in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of NN Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.15.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NNGRY opened at $26.11 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.10 and a 200-day moving average of $24.89. NN Group has a twelve month low of $16.95 and a twelve month high of $27.23. The company has a quick ratio of 38.02, a current ratio of 38.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $2.2197 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.23%. This is a positive change from NN Group’s previous dividend of $2.21.

About NN Group

NN Group NV engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-Life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Asset Management, and Others. The Netherlands Life segment offers a range of group life and individual life insurance products.

