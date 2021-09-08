Noble Roman’s (OTCMKTS:NROM) Shares Up 0.4%

Noble Roman’s, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NROM)’s stock price shot up 0.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.67 and last traded at $0.66. 2,100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 46,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.65.

The company has a market capitalization of $12.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.56.

Noble Roman’s Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NROM)

Noble Roman’s, Inc sells and services franchises and licenses for non-traditional and foodservice operations. It offers foodservices under the trade names Noble Roman’s Pizza, Noble Roman’s Take-N-Bake, Noble Roman’s Craft Pizza & Pub and Tuscano’s Italian Style Subs. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

