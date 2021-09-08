Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,016 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nokia were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Nokia by 262.0% in the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 216,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 156,441 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia in the second quarter worth $86,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Nokia by 7.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 107,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 7,430 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia in the second quarter worth $293,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Nokia by 123.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 5,422 shares in the last quarter. 6.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NOK opened at $5.98 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Nokia Co. has a 12 month low of $3.21 and a 12 month high of $9.79. The company has a market capitalization of $33.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.81.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Nokia had a negative net margin of 8.09% and a positive return on equity of 14.70%. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nokia Co. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

NOK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Liberum Capital raised shares of Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Nokia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Nokia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.70 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nokia has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.32.

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment comprises mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.

