Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $2,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 9.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,536,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,878,721,000 after purchasing an additional 538,017 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 21.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,997,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $574,070,000 after purchasing an additional 355,976 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 4,796.8% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 285,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,087,000 after purchasing an additional 279,749 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 39.6% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 771,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $212,465,000 after purchasing an additional 219,085 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 227.3% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 304,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,452,000 after purchasing an additional 211,295 shares during the period. 70.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, Director Marcel Gani sold 334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.67, for a total value of $79,047.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.04, for a total value of $2,730,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,667 shares of company stock valued at $6,396,644. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SEDG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. began coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $310.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $276.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $322.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $278.83 on Wednesday. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $178.32 and a 1 year high of $377.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $272.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $264.84.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.49. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $480.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

