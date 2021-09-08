Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,129 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,031 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $2,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBOE. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the first quarter valued at about $48,408,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 93.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 681,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,253,000 after buying an additional 328,284 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 24.1% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,647,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,155,000 after buying an additional 320,508 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 8.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,271,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,897,000 after buying an additional 268,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 29.5% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,149,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,905,000 after buying an additional 261,855 shares during the last quarter. 79.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cboe Global Markets news, CFO Brian N. Schell sold 10,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total value of $1,181,758.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,195,112.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total value of $899,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,497,499.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,546 shares of company stock worth $2,446,744. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CBOE. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBOE opened at $123.39 on Wednesday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.63 and a twelve month high of $139.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $121.42 and its 200 day moving average is $111.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a PE ratio of 30.32 and a beta of 0.66.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.02. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $350.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Cboe Global Markets’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.43%.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

