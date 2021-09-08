Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 212,975 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,700 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $2,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TEVA. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,984,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,500,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038,989 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 11,576,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952,046 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 470.9% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,227,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662,358 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC grew its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1,054.0% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,788,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633,700 shares during the period. Finally, Eversept Partners LP grew its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 4,354,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606,506 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.46% of the company’s stock.

TEVA opened at $9.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.01. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a fifty-two week low of $8.24 and a fifty-two week high of $13.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.47 and its 200 day moving average is $10.31. The stock has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.45.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 23.98% and a positive return on equity of 23.88%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.11.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, VP Hafrun Fridriksdottir sold 50,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total value of $506,057.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

