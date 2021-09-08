Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) by 47.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 43,258 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in The Macerich were worth $2,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in The Macerich by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in The Macerich by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,917,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,462,000 after buying an additional 239,662 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in The Macerich by 100,920.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 10,092 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in The Macerich by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in The Macerich by 158.4% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 409,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,787,000 after purchasing an additional 250,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Get The Macerich alerts:

In related news, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $43,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,460 shares in the company, valued at $197,914.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven L. Soboroff sold 2,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $37,938.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,730.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MAC opened at $17.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of -9.65 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.87 and its 200 day moving average is $15.23. The Macerich Company has a 52 week low of $6.42 and a 52 week high of $25.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.50). The Macerich had a negative return on equity of 10.81% and a negative net margin of 36.62%. The business had revenue of $215.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The Macerich’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Macerich Company will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. The Macerich’s payout ratio is 27.78%.

MAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Macerich from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of The Macerich to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of The Macerich from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.12.

The Macerich Company Profile

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

See Also: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC).

Receive News & Ratings for The Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.