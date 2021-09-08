Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,974 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $2,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Mohawk Industries during the second quarter worth about $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 965.5% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the second quarter worth about $63,000. 74.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MHK has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $213.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.93.

In related news, CFO James Brunk sold 950 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $185,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,559,610. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MHK opened at $192.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.47. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.98 and a 12-month high of $231.80.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.74. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 12.26%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

