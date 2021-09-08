Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Invests $2.55 Million in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 96,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,552,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PLTR. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 84.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 87,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 40,168 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $1,164,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $265,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. 15.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.11.

In related news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $276,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,226,826 shares in the company, valued at $55,893,332.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total value of $16,061,519.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,070,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,832,808.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 5,791,769 shares of company stock valued at $136,096,982 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLTR opened at $26.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.15 billion and a PE ratio of -23.02. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.90 and a 1 year high of $45.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $375.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.60 million. Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 20.55% and a negative net margin of 95.14%.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

