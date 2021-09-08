Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 762 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,627 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $2,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 0.3% during the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 40,968 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 2.8% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 1.5% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,837 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 23.3% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 878 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 7.6% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,489 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 85.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director William G. Jurgensen bought 2,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $68.65 per share, for a total transaction of $147,666.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LW opened at $62.16 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.80. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.65 and a 52 week high of $86.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63. The stock has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.78, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.75.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 75.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 43.52%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LW shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.67.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

