Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 90 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,437 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $2,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Vail Resorts by 15.1% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Vail Resorts by 4.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in Vail Resorts by 13.5% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co raised its holdings in Vail Resorts by 3.4% during the first quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 2,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Vail Resorts by 387.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

In other Vail Resorts news, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 1,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.94, for a total transaction of $474,366.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,556 shares in the company, valued at $6,853,514.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.93, for a total value of $321,930.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,261,558.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 94,153 shares of company stock valued at $30,289,140. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MTN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on Vail Resorts from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Vail Resorts from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Vail Resorts from $359.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vail Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.42.

Shares of MTN stock opened at $299.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.86 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $305.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $311.23. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $208.46 and a 1 year high of $338.50.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $6.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $889.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.82 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 6.45%. Analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Vail Resorts Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation company, and mountain resort golf courses.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN).

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.