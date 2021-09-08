Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.750-$7.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.580. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.35 billion-$2.38 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.34 billion.

Shares of NDSN stock opened at $243.27 on Wednesday. Nordson has a 52-week low of $178.60 and a 52-week high of $245.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a PE ratio of 46.43, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.52.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $646.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.27 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 13.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nordson will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. This is a positive change from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.23%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Nordson in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Nordson from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Nordson from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nordson from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $233.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $252.00.

In other Nordson news, EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 236 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $53,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,417,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 2,000 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.95, for a total transaction of $481,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $2,731,900. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nordson stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 23.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 15,444 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.14% of Nordson worth $18,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.39% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

