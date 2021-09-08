Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Shares Sold by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,424 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 646 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the second quarter worth about $118,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 8.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,880,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 3.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 16,931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 4.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,961 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Nordstrom in the second quarter valued at about $427,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

In related news, insider Geevy Sk Thomas sold 18,572 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $650,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of JWN opened at $27.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 96.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 2.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.79. Nordstrom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.72 and a fifty-two week high of $46.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.63.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.62) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on JWN. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Nordstrom from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.31.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.