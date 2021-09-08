Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its position in Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,830 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Northwest Pipe worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NWPX. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Pipe in the 1st quarter valued at about $408,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Northwest Pipe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Northwest Pipe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,833,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Northwest Pipe by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Northwest Pipe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $411,000. 76.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NWPX stock opened at $25.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $254.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.60. Northwest Pipe has a 12-month low of $24.31 and a 12-month high of $38.08.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.07). Northwest Pipe had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 6.52%. Analysts expect that Northwest Pipe will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NWPX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Northwest Pipe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet downgraded Northwest Pipe from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

In related news, Director Keith R. Larson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total value of $28,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,106.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 7,400 shares of company stock valued at $212,096 over the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Northwest Pipe Co operates as a manufacturer of engineered steel pipe water systems in North America. It operates through the Water Infrastructure segment, which produces engineered pipeline systems including steel pipe, reinforced concrete pipe, and protective linings. These pipeline systems are primarily used in water infrastructure including drinking water systems, hydroelectric power systems, wastewater systems, industrial plant piping systems, certain structural applications and other applications.

