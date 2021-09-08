NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Stock Holdings Boosted by Creative Planning

Creative Planning raised its position in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,656 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 422.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,143,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,435,000 after acquiring an additional 10,625,992 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 184.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,529,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,495,000 after acquiring an additional 9,424,969 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 1st quarter valued at $140,270,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,152,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,844,000 after acquiring an additional 4,338,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,721,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,690,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099,665 shares during the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NLOK opened at $27.12 on Wednesday. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.98 and a 1-year high of $28.92. The company has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.51.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 23.52% and a negative return on equity of 177.25%. The business had revenue of $691.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. NortonLifeLock’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is 37.59%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NLOK shares. HSBC downgraded NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays increased their target price on NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of NortonLifeLock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded NortonLifeLock from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.17.

NortonLifeLock Profile

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

