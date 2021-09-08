NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) will report earnings of $0.02 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for NOW’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the highest is $0.03. NOW posted earnings per share of ($0.16) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 112.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that NOW will report full-year earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.36. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for NOW.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DNOW shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NOW currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.20.

In related news, CEO David A. Cherechinsky acquired 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.44 per share, with a total value of $104,160.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,829,317.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NOW in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of NOW in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NOW in the first quarter valued at $101,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of NOW in the second quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of NOW in the first quarter valued at $108,000. 92.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DNOW traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $7.26. 320,567 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 785,229. NOW has a one year low of $4.03 and a one year high of $11.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $802.66 million, a PE ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 2.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

NOW Company Profile

NOW, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.

