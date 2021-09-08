Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) Hits New 1-Year High at $55.27

Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $55.27 and last traded at $55.20, with a volume of 2696525 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $55.21.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Nuance Communications from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Nuance Communications in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -424.62 and a beta of 1.27.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $336.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.20 million. Nuance Communications had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 9.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Robert Weideman sold 215,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $11,884,040.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in Nuance Communications by 25.3% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 990 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuance Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuance Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuance Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. 96.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Nuance Communications, Inc is the pioneer in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The firm delivers solutions that understand, analyze and respond to people, amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Enterprise, and Other.

