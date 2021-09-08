Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.74 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) will report sales of $5.74 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nutrien’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.22 billion and the lowest is $5.49 billion. Nutrien reported sales of $4.21 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nutrien will report full-year sales of $25.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $24.74 billion to $26.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $26.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.29 billion to $28.96 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Nutrien.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.02). Nutrien had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $9.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. Nutrien’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NTR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Nutrien from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $75.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.42.

NYSE:NTR traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,527,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,915,506. Nutrien has a twelve month low of $36.59 and a twelve month high of $65.93. The stock has a market cap of $35.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.99, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 102.22%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Nutrien by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,587,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,609,000 after acquiring an additional 52,512 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the first quarter worth $144,000. Usca Ria LLC grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 45.3% during the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 39,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after buying an additional 12,428 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 3.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 54,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,951,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 47.5% during the first quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 410,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,135,000 after buying an additional 132,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

