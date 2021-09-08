Oak Associates Ltd. OH Acquires 100,632 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Oak Associates Ltd. OH boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 65.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 255,192 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 100,632 shares during the period. Skyworks Solutions makes up 2.8% of Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $48,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 120.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 745,550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $136,793,000 after purchasing an additional 407,271 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 119.1% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 715,878 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $130,798,000 after purchasing an additional 389,184 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 675,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $123,849,000 after purchasing an additional 325,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 447.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 315,415 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $57,872,000 after purchasing an additional 257,779 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 491,371 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $90,157,000 after purchasing an additional 239,695 shares during the period. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 12,591 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.65, for a total transaction of $2,350,110.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,212.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 9,247 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.07, for a total value of $1,702,095.29. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,331,903.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,534 shares of company stock valued at $8,912,599 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWKS traded down $4.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $176.97. The stock had a trading volume of 49,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,953,629. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.72 and a fifty-two week high of $204.00. The company has a market cap of $29.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 7.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.39.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 29.84%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 42.99%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Mizuho raised their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. KGI Securities started coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Friday, July 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.86.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

