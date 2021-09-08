Oak Associates Ltd. OH Acquires New Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Oak Associates Ltd. OH acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.2% in the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,907 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,493,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,135 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 8,802 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,440,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total value of $306,900.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total value of $5,390,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TMO traded up $3.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $572.30. The company had a trading volume of 18,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,603,557. The stock has a market cap of $225.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $536.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $490.17. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $401.24 and a 12 month high of $571.67.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by $0.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 22.47%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.32%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TMO shares. Argus lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Benchmark began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 target price on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $491.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $544.71.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

