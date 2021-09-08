Oak Associates Ltd. OH Acquires New Shares in Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT)

Oak Associates Ltd. OH acquired a new stake in Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 43,893 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,075,000.

Separately, Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Cognyte Software in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,134,000. 87.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CGNT traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.49. 7,302 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 443,279. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.09. Cognyte Software Ltd. has a 52-week low of $22.22 and a 52-week high of $38.00.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 21st. The medical device company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $114.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.87 million. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cognyte Software Ltd. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CGNT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Cognyte Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. William Blair assumed coverage on Cognyte Software in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.33 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Cognyte Software in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.06.

Cognyte Software Company Profile

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

