Oak Associates Ltd. OH Sells 150 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Oak Associates Ltd. OH cut its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 1.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,370 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $4,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 60.0% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 131.8% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 197 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP William D. Barbo sold 12,387 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.82, for a total transaction of $4,989,731.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,760,726.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Victoria L. Creamer sold 6,917 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.24, for a total value of $2,872,215.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,542,412.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,819 shares of company stock valued at $16,637,502. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CRL traded down $1.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $447.46. 4,421 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,547. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $22.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.14. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a one year low of $199.59 and a one year high of $450.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $406.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $349.15.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $914.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.72 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 23.59% and a net margin of 12.10%. Charles River Laboratories International’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on CRL shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $324.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Argus boosted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $391.13.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

