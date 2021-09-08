Oak Associates Ltd. OH Sells 226 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Oak Associates Ltd. OH reduced its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 0.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,896 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s holdings in Illumina were worth $16,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Illumina by 8.1% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 21,433,335 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $8,231,687,000 after buying an additional 1,598,573 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Illumina by 1.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,411,040 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $923,443,000 after buying an additional 30,415 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Illumina by 2.1% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,377,029 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $912,922,000 after buying an additional 48,751 shares during the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. increased its position in Illumina by 1.9% in the second quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,023,891 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $484,515,000 after buying an additional 18,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Illumina by 3.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 731,784 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $281,049,000 after buying an additional 25,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.59, for a total value of $257,421.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Phillip G. Febbo sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.59, for a total value of $447,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,305,536.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,381 shares of company stock valued at $2,083,424. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink downgraded Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $425.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Illumina in a research report on Sunday, August 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $392.50.

ILMN stock traded up $4.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $465.85. 8,672 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 755,789. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 6.08 and a quick ratio of 5.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $484.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $438.64. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $260.42 and a 12 month high of $555.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.44, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.91.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. Illumina had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 19.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

