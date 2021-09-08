OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $209.00

OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $209.00 and last traded at $209.00, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $209.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OBIC Co.,Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Get OBIC Co.Ltd. alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $209.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.00. The company has a market capitalization of $20.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.25 and a beta of 0.49.

OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $192.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.72 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that OBIC Co.,Ltd. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF)

OBIC Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of solution system services. It operates through the following segments: System Integration, System Support, and Office Automation. The System Integration segment develops software packages based on customer needs. The System Support segment provides hardware maintenance and system operation support services.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for OBIC Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OBIC Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.