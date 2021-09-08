Oikos (OKS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.95 Million

Oikos (CURRENCY:OKS) traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 8th. One Oikos coin can now be purchased for $0.0110 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges. Oikos has a market capitalization of $1.95 million and approximately $5,895.00 worth of Oikos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Oikos has traded down 13.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002166 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $27.78 or 0.00060130 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59.30 or 0.00128346 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.13 or 0.00184256 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,331.00 or 0.07209689 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46,190.21 or 0.99975148 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002978 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $334.64 or 0.00724302 BTC.

Oikos Coin Profile

Oikos was first traded on April 18th, 2020. Oikos’ total supply is 188,034,333 coins and its circulating supply is 178,011,292 coins. The Reddit community for Oikos is https://reddit.com/r/OikosCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oikos’ official Twitter account is @oikos-cash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Oikos is medium.com/@oikoscash . Oikos’ official website is oikos.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Oikos is a Tron based synthetic asset platform that provides on-chain exposure to fiat currencies, commodities, stocks, and indices. Synthetic assets (Synths) are backed by Oikos Network Tokens (OKS) locked into a smart contract as collateral. Synths track the prices of various assets, allowing crypto-native and unbanked users to trade P2C (peer-to-contract) on Oikos Exchange without liquidity limitations. “

Oikos Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oikos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oikos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oikos using one of the exchanges listed above.

