Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Stock Holdings Increased by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 122,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,090 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $3,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Old Republic International by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,801,663 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $170,388,000 after acquiring an additional 40,903 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in Old Republic International during the 1st quarter valued at $1,052,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Old Republic International by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,156,132 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $199,970,000 after acquiring an additional 146,924 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its stake in Old Republic International by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 2,378,834 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,257,000 after acquiring an additional 50,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. 70.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ORI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Old Republic International in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

In other news, VP Thomas Dare sold 19,125 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total transaction of $508,916.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Chairman Rande Keith Yeager sold 267,500 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total value of $7,011,175.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 97,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,563,259.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 2,100 shares of company stock worth $54,439 and sold 578,820 shares worth $15,262,617. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ORI opened at $24.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.36. Old Republic International Co. has a 52-week low of $13.93 and a 52-week high of $26.69.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.23. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 17.77%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is 39.29%.

Old Republic International Profile

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment involves in the provision of property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

Read More: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.