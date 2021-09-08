Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Hits New 52-Week High at $161.94

Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $161.94 and last traded at $161.09, with a volume of 675 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $160.40.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OMCL. TheStreet upgraded Omnicell from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $151.49 target price (down from $165.00) on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Omnicell in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Omnicell from $152.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.06.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $152.21 and a 200-day moving average of $142.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.78.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.42. Omnicell had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 6.05%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 11,500 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.88, for a total value of $1,815,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,443,118.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James T. Judson sold 4,984 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $762,552.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,567,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 96,284 shares of company stock worth $14,728,766. 2.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Omnicell by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Omnicell by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Omnicell by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Omnicell by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its position in Omnicell by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

