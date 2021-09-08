ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.090-$-0.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $47.50 million-$48.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $51.23 million.ON24 also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.130-$-0.060 EPS.

ONTF stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.45. 5,958 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 507,695. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.86. ON24 has a fifty-two week low of $19.30 and a fifty-two week high of $81.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.14.

Get ON24 alerts:

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $52.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that ON24 will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONTF has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ON24 from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of ON24 from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of ON24 from $57.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ON24 from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of ON24 from $70.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.29.

In other news, insider Jayesh Sahasi sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $1,750,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 657,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,345,956.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Presidio Management Group Vii sold 31,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total transaction of $662,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,614.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 655,612 shares of company stock worth $14,498,727 over the last quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON24 during the second quarter valued at $218,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ON24 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $401,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in ON24 by 265,285.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 37,140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.31% of the company’s stock.

ON24 Company Profile

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

Featured Article: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for ON24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.