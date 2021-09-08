One Equity Partners Open Water I (NASDAQ:OEPW) Stock Price Up 0.3%

One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. (NASDAQ:OEPW)’s share price rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.67 and last traded at $9.67. Approximately 2,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 35,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.64.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.69.

Get One Equity Partners Open Water I alerts:

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC purchased a new stake in One Equity Partners Open Water I during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,952,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in One Equity Partners Open Water I during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,464,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in One Equity Partners Open Water I during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,876,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in One Equity Partners Open Water I during the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in One Equity Partners Open Water I during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,077,000. Institutional investors own 35.98% of the company’s stock.

One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. is a blank check company. One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for One Equity Partners Open Water I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Equity Partners Open Water I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.