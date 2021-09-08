Only1 (LIKE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $26.70 Million

Only1 (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded down 18.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 7th. One Only1 coin can now be purchased for about $0.72 or 0.00001529 BTC on exchanges. Only1 has a market cap of $26.70 million and $9.50 million worth of Only1 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Only1 has traded 111.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.78 or 0.00061051 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002909 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 23.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00015062 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.27 or 0.00149045 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $348.82 or 0.00739824 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.50 or 0.00043469 BTC.

Only1 Coin Profile

Only1 is a coin. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2018. Only1’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,035,000 coins. Only1’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

Only1 Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Only1 directly using US dollars.

