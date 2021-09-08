Onooks Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $168,336.00 (OOKS)

Onooks (CURRENCY:OOKS) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 8th. Onooks has a total market capitalization of $4.36 million and $168,336.00 worth of Onooks was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Onooks has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Onooks coin can now be purchased for $0.43 or 0.00000923 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002378 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.26 or 0.00058579 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.87 or 0.00130802 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.09 or 0.00191438 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,351.11 or 0.07200584 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,447.12 or 0.99801535 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003024 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $334.71 or 0.00719198 BTC.

Onooks Coin Profile

Onooks’ total supply is 12,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,140,204 coins. The Reddit community for Onooks is https://reddit.com/r/onooks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Onooks’ official Twitter account is @onooksdev

Onooks Coin Trading

