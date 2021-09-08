Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) Shares Acquired by CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,866 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Open Text were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTEX. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Open Text in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in Open Text by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Open Text during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Open Text during the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Open Text by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the period. 61.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Open Text stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.63. The company had a trading volume of 15,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,704. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.47. The stock has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a PE ratio of 48.40 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Open Text Co. has a 1-year low of $36.18 and a 1-year high of $55.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.2209 dividend. This is an increase from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.91%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OTEX. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Open Text from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Open Text from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Open Text from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Open Text from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.17.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

