OpenDAO (OPEN) Price Down 17.7% This Week

OpenDAO (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 8th. One OpenDAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.94 or 0.00003610 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, OpenDAO has traded 17.7% lower against the US dollar. OpenDAO has a total market capitalization of $7.05 million and approximately $4.37 million worth of OpenDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.49 or 0.00059280 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002848 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00014798 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.68 or 0.00154556 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.34 or 0.00043851 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $338.60 or 0.00730058 BTC.

OpenDAO Coin Profile

OpenDAO (OPEN) is a coin. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2018. OpenDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 coins. The official website for OpenDAO is opendao.io . OpenDAO’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatform

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

OpenDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OpenDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OpenDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

