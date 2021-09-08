Opium (OPIUM) 24 Hour Volume Hits $109.64 Million

Opium (CURRENCY:OPIUM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. One Opium coin can now be purchased for about $2.34 or 0.00005087 BTC on exchanges. Opium has a market cap of $9.73 million and $109.64 million worth of Opium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Opium has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Opium alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002178 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002378 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.76 or 0.00060456 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.73 or 0.00130063 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $85.18 or 0.00185491 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,331.81 or 0.07255515 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45,856.20 or 0.99858857 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002982 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Opium Profile

Opium’s launch date was January 25th, 2021. The Reddit community for Opium is https://reddit.com/r/opium_network . Opium’s official Twitter account is @Opium_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Opium protocol is a universal protocol to create, settle and trade virtually all derivatives and financial instruments in a professional and trustless way. It allows anyone to build custom exchange-traded products on top of the Ethereum blockchain. Once created, they can be traded freely via a network of relayers and will be priced according to supply and demand. The Opium Network is a learning ecosystem that can work with the custom logic of both derivatives and oracles. All created positions are represented by ERC-721o tokens that are specially designed for trading financial instruments and can be combined into portfolios and natively traded in combined orders. At the same time, these tokens are backward compatible with the ERC-721 token standard and can be used in existing ecosystems. “

Buying and Selling Opium

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Opium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Opium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Opium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.