OrganiGram Holdings Inc. Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share (NASDAQ:OGI)

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of OrganiGram in a research report issued on Friday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett now anticipates that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.02. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for OrganiGram’s FY2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Get OrganiGram alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from C$4.00 to C$3.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Atb Cap Markets reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of OrganiGram in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.29.

OGI stock opened at $2.61 on Monday. OrganiGram has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $6.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $779.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 0.09.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $16.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.95 million. OrganiGram had a negative net margin of 190.24% and a negative return on equity of 19.91%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in OrganiGram by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 265,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 5,682 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of OrganiGram by 31.2% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 27,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 6,598 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of OrganiGram by 50.4% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 21,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 7,310 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OrganiGram during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OrganiGram during the first quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

OrganiGram Company Profile

Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for OrganiGram Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrganiGram and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.