Owlet (NYSE:OWLT) Now Covered by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Owlet (NYSE:OWLT) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 28.79% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Owlet in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Owlet in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company.

Shares of OWLT stock opened at $6.60 on Wednesday. Owlet has a 52 week low of $5.95 and a 52 week high of $11.56.

Owlet (NYSE:OWLT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.06). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Owlet will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Owlet Company Profile

Sandbridge Acquisition Corporation have entered into a definitive merger agreement with Owlet Baby Care Inc

