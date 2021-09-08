PAID Network (PAID) Price Hits $0.67 on Major Exchanges

PAID Network (CURRENCY:PAID) traded down 11.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. Over the last week, PAID Network has traded 21.4% lower against the US dollar. PAID Network has a market capitalization of $55.93 million and $1.87 million worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PAID Network coin can now be bought for $0.67 or 0.00001443 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002144 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002353 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.83 or 0.00059652 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60.28 or 0.00129194 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $83.59 or 0.00179148 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,332.07 or 0.07141036 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46,584.44 or 0.99836324 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002966 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $347.70 or 0.00745171 BTC.

PAID Network Coin Profile

PAID Network launched on January 25th, 2021. PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,456 coins and its circulating supply is 83,070,175 coins. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network is a business toolkit, encompassing SMART Agreements, escrow, reputation-scoring, dispute arbitration and resolution, as well as DeFi tools such as insurance, borrowing and lending. PAID aims to take the lawyers out of legal contracts, making simple, easy-to-use SMART Agreements available for users. “

