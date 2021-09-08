Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Position Reduced by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 61.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,700 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 15,617 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $3,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 233.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 500.0% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 102 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 75.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PANW opened at $462.64 on Wednesday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $219.34 and a twelve month high of $470.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $401.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $368.33. The company has a market cap of $45.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.31 and a beta of 1.39.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.16. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 15.73% and a negative net margin of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PANW shares. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $460.00 to $509.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $463.69.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.01, for a total value of $4,428,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Key sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.87, for a total value of $457,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,070,030.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,069 shares of company stock worth $19,162,726. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

