Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) Shares Gap Down to $18.29

Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.29, but opened at $17.71. Pampa Energía shares last traded at $17.62, with a volume of 400 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pampa Energía from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

The company has a market cap of $971.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.86, a PEG ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.28.

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. Pampa Energía had a negative net margin of 17.94% and a positive return on equity of 12.67%. Sell-side analysts predict that Pampa Energía S.A. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAM. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pampa Energía by 24.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 65,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 12,721 shares during the period. United Maritime Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pampa Energía by 34.2% in the first quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC now owns 27,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new position in Pampa Energía during the 1st quarter valued at about $326,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Pampa Energía by 1,090.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 6,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Pampa Energía by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 122,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 13,779 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.92% of the company’s stock.

About Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM)

Pampa Energía SA engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electricity Generation, Distribution of Energy, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Others. The Electricity Generation segment includes electricity generation activities through the operation of hydro and thermal power plants as well as wind farms.

