Pan African Resources (LON:PAF) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $16.76

Pan African Resources PLC (LON:PAF) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 16.76 ($0.22) and traded as high as GBX 17.44 ($0.23). Pan African Resources shares last traded at GBX 16.86 ($0.22), with a volume of 2,972,452 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Pan African Resources from GBX 27 ($0.35) to GBX 29 ($0.38) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Get Pan African Resources alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.05, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of £325.12 million and a P/E ratio of 7.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 16.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 17.79.

In other news, insider Deon Louw sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 381 ($4.98), for a total value of £571,500 ($746,668.41).

About Pan African Resources (LON:PAF)

Pan African Resources PLC engages in the exploration of precious metals in South Africa. Its principal property is the Barberton gold project that consists of three underground mines, including Fairview, Sheba, and New Consort located in the Mpumalanga Province, as well as holds interests in Evander mines.

Recommended Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Pan African Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan African Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.