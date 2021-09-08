Parallel Advisors LLC Buys 811 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 42,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,159,000 after buying an additional 3,514 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Aflac by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,410,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,202,000 after purchasing an additional 385,598 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Aflac in the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Aflac by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 22,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in Aflac by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 449,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,020,000 after purchasing an additional 12,424 shares during the period. 66.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AFL stock opened at $55.25 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.89. The stock has a market cap of $37.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.01. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $33.37 and a 1 year high of $57.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.32. Aflac had a net margin of 25.23% and a return on equity of 11.79%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.61%.

In other news, Director Karole Lloyd acquired 1,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.21 per share, with a total value of $55,210.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 37,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,044,702.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 12,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total transaction of $660,319.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,337 shares in the company, valued at $2,268,416.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,202 shares of company stock valued at $2,763,647. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

AFL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.83.

About Aflac

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

